DFDS ANNUAL REPORT 2023 - MOVING TOGETHER

Company announcement no. 10 - 22 February 2024

DFDS' Annual Report for 2023 is attached, including a zip file for the Danish Supervisory Financial Authority in accordance with the ESEF regulation.

Key figures for 2023 and the outlook for 2024 have already been published on 9 February 2024 in our Q4 interim report.



Our network combines ferry, road, and rail transport with complementary logistics solutions. Following a period with significant expansion of the network, our new strategy sets us on a path to unlock the value of the expanded network through organic growth and focus on cash flow generation.



We are also moving to green. On land, we deploy one of the largest fleet of e-trucks in Europe, and we aim to have six green ferries on the water by 2030.



The full annual report and an overview version of the annual report, DFDS Review 2023, are available here.



Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,200 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

