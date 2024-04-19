DFDS APPOINTS KAREN DYRSKJØT BOESEN AS NEW CFO

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 29 - 19 April 2024

Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen has been appointed new CFO for the DFDS Group starting on 1 July 2024. She replaces Karina Deacon as CFO following her resignation in November 2023.

"Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen brings a strong and versatile set of financial and business skills to our executive management. Her extensive experience from various energy companies will also greatly benefit and support our green transition”, says Claus V. Hemmingsen, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Karen will join Torben Carlsen in the Group’s Executive Board as well as the Executive Management Team.

"I am very pleased to welcome Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen to DFDS. Karen’s mix of financial, business, and leadership skills will be a great asset for us as we focus on fulfilling our strategic ambitions to unlock value and transition to be a green company,” says Torben Carlsen, CEO.

Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen (53) has a strong background from both Danish and international companies with executive roles spanning the commercial and business development side to strategy, finance, and performance related roles.

Karen comes from a position as Group CFO at Sonnedix that is a leading international renewable solar and wind energy producer.

"I feel this is a very exciting time to join DFDS that is on a remarkable business growth and transformation journey. DFDS has embarked on the green transition and coming from a renewable energy producer, this is a journey I’m very passionate about and I look forward to putting my insights and experience to work, while leading on fulfilling DFDS’ financial ambitions,” says Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen.

In Karen’s new role as Group CFO at DFDS, a key focus area will be to drive financial performance, including process standardisation, and contribute to meeting the financial ambitions set for 2026. DFDS’ green transition will also be a high priority matching Karen’s extensive experience from energy companies.





CV overview for Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen

2021 – present: SONNEDIX, Group CFO

2018 – 2021: TOTAL, Country Manager, Total Myanmar. CFO Total E&P UK & Vice President, Finance, Total Group

2008 – 2018: MAERSK OIL, CFO, UK as well as head office corporate leadership roles within finance, performance management, and strategy

1998 – 2008: DONG ENERGY, Vice President, E&P Commercial and M&A as well as other strategic and commercial roles within E&P

Non-executive roles

2022 – present: GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS, Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee

Education

MSc, Business Administration and Commercial law (cand.merc.jur.), Copenhagen Business School





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





