DFDS: RESTATED COMPARISON FIGURES FOR LOGISTICS BUSINESS UNITS

INVESTOR NEWS No. 4 - 1 February 2022

Following the completion of the acquisition of HSF Logistics Group, and consolidation of the company from 14 September 2021, the Logistics Division was, as previously announced, reorganised in two new business units: Dry Goods and Cold Chain.



The cold chain logistics activities embedded in DFDS’ three former Logistics business units – Nordic, Continent and UK & Ireland – were merged with the HSF Logistics Group to form the Cold Chain business unit. The remaining activities of the former business units are organised in Dry Goods.

Comparative figures for Q1-4 2020 and Q1-3 2021 for the new business units have been restated accordingly and are disclosed in the table below.

Logistics Division - restatement of business units



2021 2020 2020 DKK m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full year Dry Goods Revenue 1,208 1,297 1,254 1,155 960 1,066 1,201 4,381 EBITDA before special items 70 83 93 64 57 95 86 301 EBIT before special items 23 38 44 14 7 46 36 103 Invested capital 1,038 989 922 1,262 1,167 1,033 991 1,125 ROIC before special items, % - - - - - - - 7.5 Units, '000 79.0 85.1 77.9 77.3 62.3 75.2 84.6 299.4 Cold Chain Revenue 359 407 544 361 313 368 358 1,400 EBITDA before special items 31 43 63 31 38 55 37 161 EBIT before special items 16 28 39 8 16 30 15 70 Invested capital* 475 492 3,037 528 495 472 434 488 ROIC before special items, % - - - - - - - 10.9 Units, '000** 53.5 56.2 57.7 58.8 51.4 58.3 57.3 225.8

* The quarterly invested capital is shown as per the end of the period. For the full-year, the invested capital is shown as an average.

In Q3 2021, Cold Chain’s invested capital includes HSF Logistics Group.

** Unit volumes for HSF Logistics Group are not included.

Contact: Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment