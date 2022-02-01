NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
01.02.2022 14:06:44

DFDS: RESTATED COMPARISON FIGURES FOR LOGISTICS BUSINESS UNITS

INVESTOR NEWS No. 4 - 1 February 2022
 

Following the completion of the acquisition of HSF Logistics Group, and consolidation of the company from 14 September 2021, the Logistics Division was, as previously announced, reorganised in two new business units: Dry Goods and Cold Chain.

The cold chain logistics activities embedded in DFDS’ three former Logistics business units – Nordic, Continent and UK & Ireland – were merged with the HSF Logistics Group to form the Cold Chain business unit. The remaining activities of the former business units are organised in Dry Goods.

Comparative figures for Q1-4 2020 and Q1-3 2021 for the new business units have been restated accordingly and are disclosed in the table below.

Logistics Division - restatement of business units

  		    
  2021 20202020
DKK mQ1Q2Q3Q1Q2Q3Q4Full year
Dry Goods        
Revenue1,2081,2971,2541,1559601,0661,2014,381
EBITDA before special items70839364579586301
EBIT before special items2338441474636103
Invested capital1,0389899221,2621,1671,0339911,125
ROIC before special items, %-------7.5
Units, '00079.085.177.977.362.375.284.6299.4
         
Cold Chain        
Revenue3594075443613133683581,400
EBITDA before special items31436331385537161
EBIT before special items162839816301570
Invested capital*4754923,037528495472434488
ROIC before special items, %-------10.9
Units, '000**53.556.257.758.851.458.357.3225.8
         

* The quarterly invested capital is shown as per the end of the period. For the full-year, the invested capital is shown as an average.
In Q3 2021, Cold Chain’s invested capital includes HSF Logistics Group.
** Unit volumes for HSF Logistics Group are not included.

Contact: Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


