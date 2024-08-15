+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
15.08.2024 10:09:18

DFDS SHARES PURCHASED BY CFO

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 62 - 15 August 2024
 

Yesterday, Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen, CFO, purchased 5,440 DFDS A/S shares.

Pursuant to Article 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), DFDS A/S is required disclose information regarding transactions in DFDS A/S’ shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Transaction details are reported in the attachment.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DFDS A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DFDS A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DFDS A-S 24,48 -0,24% DFDS A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte legen am Donnerstag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen