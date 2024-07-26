DFDS TO LEAVE SPACE CHARTER AGREEMENT ON DOVER-CALAIS

INVESTOR NEWS no. 54 - 26 July 2024

DFDS will leave the space charter agreement with P&O Ferries covering the Dover-Calais route effective from end August 2024.



The space charter agreement was entered into in May 2021 to enhance the ferry offering to freight customers through shorter waiting times.

With P&O Ferries’ recent agreement to enter into an additional and separate space charter agreement with the third ferry operator on Dover-Calais, Irish Ferries, the terms of a continuing space charter arrangement would change. At this point in time, we have assessed DFDS to be in a better commercial position by operating outside such a space charter agreement.

Although the space charter agreement has brought benefits to some freight customer segments, the agreement has also resulted in complexity and constraints.

We will continue to leverage and optimise our unique dual route offering, Dover-Calais and Dover-Dunkirk, to provide reliable and efficient ferry services on the English Channel for freight customers and passengers.

In addition, we continue to pursue our ambition to offer decarbonised ferry services on the English Channel through the deployment of electric ferries starting in 2029.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Media +45 31 16 28 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

Attachment