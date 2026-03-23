Dairy Farm International Holdings Aktie
WKN: 928180 / ISIN: BMG2624N1535
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23.03.2026 05:45:12
DFI Reinforces Commitment to People, Products and Planet in 2025 Sustainability Disclosure
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - DFI Retail Group (DFI or the Group) is pleased to announce its 2025 Sustainability Disclosure, highlighting the Group's continued progress and commitment to advancing sustainability across Asia.
In 2025, DFI delivered strong progress on key sustainability commitments:
The Group also advanced Scope 3 decarbonisation across supply chain of four key commodities - rice, coffee, dairy and beef. Initiatives included the launch of 380 tonnes of Low-Carbon Rice achieving a minimum 30% on-farm emissions reduction, sourcing 100% deforestation-free certified coffee beans for 7CAFÉ Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore, and IKEA, and partnering with The Mills Fabrica to launch the DFI Sustainability Innovation Challenge to identify global solutions for beef and dairy emissions.
Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group shared, "We remain committed to our purpose of sustainably serving Asia for generations with everyday moments. In 2025, we made clear progress on our pathway to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030, with investments in refrigerant management, energy efficiency and behaviour change initiatives across our operations. At the same time, we continued to deliver affordable, sustainable products that meet customer expectations, including the introduction of Low-Carbon Rice in Hong Kong and the expansion of our 'Grounds to Green programme' at 7Eleven. These efforts, together with disciplined waste and packaging management, keep us firmly on track to meet our 2030 sustainability targets."
Erica Chan, Group Chief Legal, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer added, "Strong governance and transparency remain central to how we deliver on our sustainability ambitions. By streamlining our disclosure and enhancing our materiality assessment, climate scenario analysis, and transition plan, we are aligning with global standards such as IFRS S1 and S2. This ensures stakeholders gain a clear, holistic view of our progress and priorities, while reinforcing our commitment to creating long-term value across People, Products, and Planet."
In 2025, DFI continued to be guided by its Sustainability Framework, centred on the three pillars of People, Products and Planet, with Governance as the cornerstone. This framework remains integral to the Group's approach, ensuring robust leadership and oversight while driving initiatives that empower people, expand sustainable product choices, and reduce environmental impact across operations and supply chains.
Highlights of 2025 Initiatives:
By embedding sustainability into our strategy, operations, and value chain, we are not only tackling today's challenges but also building a resilient, responsible business that creates lasting value for our customers, communities, and the environment.
For detailed information on the various sustainability initiatives undertaken by DFI, please refer to the Sustainability Disclosure in the Integrated Annual Report 2025. To learn more about DFI's efforts, please visit DFI's website.
Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #SustainabilityDisclosure #PeopleProductsPlanet #Mannings #Guardian #7-Eleven #Wellcome #MarketPlace #IKEA #yuu
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About DFI Retail Group
DFI Retail Group is a leading Asian retailer driven by its purpose to 'Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments'. As at 31 December 2025, the Group and its associates operated 7,580 outlets and employed more than 79,000 people across 12 markets.
News Source: DFI Retail Group
23/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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