Dairy Farm International Holdings Aktie

WKN: 928180 / ISIN: BMG2624N1535

05.02.2026 14:00:11

DFI Retail Group to Announce 2025 Full Year Financial Results and Host Analyst Presentation Live Webcast


05/02/2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2025 Full Year Results after market close on 3 March 2026, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 4 March 2026.

Date: Wednesday, 4 March 2026
Time: 09:30-10:30 am (Hong Kong Time)
Presented by: Mr. Scott Price, Group Chief Executive and Mr. Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer

Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website.

Should you have any queries please email us at DFIComms@DFIretailgroup.com.


Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #Mannings #Guardian #7-Eleven #Wellcome #MarketPlace #IKEA #yuu

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to "Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments".

At 1 December 2025, the Group and its associates operated over 7,400 outlets, and employed over 81,000 people across 12 markets.

The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains.

The Group and its associates, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.

News Source: DFI Retail Group

05/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

