Dairy Farm International Holdings Aktie
WKN: 928180 / ISIN: BMG2624N1535
|
05.02.2026 14:00:11
DFI Retail Group to Announce 2025 Full Year Financial Results and Host Analyst Presentation Live Webcast
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2026 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2025 Full Year Results after market close on 3 March 2026, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 4 March 2026.
Date: Wednesday, 4 March 2026
Time: 09:30-10:30 am (Hong Kong Time)
Presented by: Mr. Scott Price, Group Chief Executive and Mr. Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer
Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Wednesday, 25 February 2026.
To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website.
Should you have any queries please email us at DFIComms@DFIretailgroup.com.
Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #Mannings #Guardian #7-Eleven #Wellcome #MarketPlace #IKEA #yuu
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About DFI Retail Group
DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to "Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments".
News Source: DFI Retail Group
05/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd.
Analysen zu Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd.
|3,54
|0,57%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.