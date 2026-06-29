Dairy Farm International Holdings Aktie
WKN: 928180 / ISIN: BMG2624N1535
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29.06.2026 14:15:12
DFI Retail Group to Announce 2026 Half Year Financial Results and Host Analyst Presentation Live Webcast
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2026 Half Year Results after market close on 28 July 2026, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 29 July 2026.
Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Wednesday, 22 July 2026.
To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website.
Should you have any queries, please email us at DFIComms@DFIretailgroup.com.
Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #Mannings #Guardian #7-Eleven #Wellcome #MarketPlace #IKEA #yuu
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About DFI Retail GroupDFI Retail Group is a leading Asian retailer driven by its purpose to 'Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments'. As at 31 December 2025, the Group and its associates operated 7,580 outlets and employed more than 79,000 people across 12 markets.
The Group is committed to delivering quality, value and service to consumers across the region through trusted brands, strong local market positions, and a broad retail ecosystem supported by extensive store networks, digital capabilities and efficient supply chains.
DFI Retail Group and its associates operate a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.
News Source: DFI Retail Group
29/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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