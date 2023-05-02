|
DFIN Provides End-to-End ESG Data Management and Reporting Solution with Salesforce
New industry solutions and services help businesses comply with SEC's anticipated ESG reporting requirements
NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced that it is working with Salesforce to deliver best-of-breed environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data management and reporting technology to accelerate customers' transition to Net Zero and meet the expected requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
ActiveDisclosure, DFIN's secure financial reporting solution, will now be available for businesses using Net Zero Cloud, Salesforce's ESG data management software. With this new joint offering, DFIN and Salesforce will deliver an end-to-end solution enabling customers to capture and track ESG data before seamlessly reporting that data to the SEC, which is expected to issue new regulations on corporate climate reporting later this year.
"DFIN provides its customers with the best guidance and solutions to help navigate this ever-changing reporting environment, especially with new regulations coming from the SEC," said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets at DFIN. "By working with Salesforce, we are helping our customers streamline operations and mitigate risk by making it easy to collect, manage, and report on critical ESG-related information."
By automating the end-to-end process –from data collection, tracking and reporting– Salesforce and DFIN enable customers to work faster, smarter, and more securely to meet financial reporting requirements and regulatory mandates.
DFIN is implementing Net Zero Cloud in conjunction with ActiveDisclosure for its own operations. Leveraging its extensive Salesforce Net Zero strategy and implementation experience, Accenture helped DFIN deploy Net Zero Cloud to track the carbon footprint of its global operations. DFIN's carbon data is now integrated into ActiveDisclosure, where it is automatically routed through guided workflows, signoffs, tasks, and style/content libraries to be ready for filing to meet SEC requirements.
"As the SEC demands more ESG transparency and accountability, organizations need solutions to track and report on their impact in a consistent way," said Tyler Harnish, Head of Global Distribution, Net Zero Cloud at Salesforce. "Net Zero Cloud can easily manage ESG data, automating emissions tracking and operationalizing sustainability across a customer's organization, and with DFIN, we are helping our customers take data from Net Zero Cloud and easily turn it into an SEC-ready report."
Salesforce, Net Zero Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com, or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfin-provides-end-to-end-esg-data-management-and-reporting-solution-with-salesforce-301813007.html
SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC
