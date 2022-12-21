|
21.12.2022 23:00:00
DFIN to Participate in the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference
CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading global risk and compliance solutions company, announced today that company management will speak at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on January 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST. The event will be held virtually and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at investor.dfinsolutions.com.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfin-to-participate-in-the-cjs-securities-23rd-annual-new-ideas-for-the-new-year-conference-301708402.html
SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC
