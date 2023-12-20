20.12.2023 23:00:00

DFIN to Participate in the CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading global risk and compliance solutions company, announced today that company management will speak at the CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on January 10, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST. The event will be held virtually and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at investor.dfinsolutions.com.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Donnelley Financial Solutions)

For those unable to listen live, a webcast replay will be archived on DFIN's Investor Relations website after the call.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

