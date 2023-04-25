|
DFIN's ActiveDisclosure and Venue Honored at RSA Conference 2023
Company Software Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine 2023 Global InfoSec Awards
SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced that its ActiveDisclosure financial reporting software and Venue virtual data room received prestigious 2023 Global InfoSec Awards at the RSA Conference 2023, with ActiveDisclosure winning for Cutting Edge Security Solutions and Venue for Publisher's Choice Virtual Directory Services.
"We are honored to be recognized as a security leader by Cyber Defense Magazine with these two awards. In today's complex and ever-changing cybersecurity and regulatory landscape, helping organizations streamline processes, establish governance, and demonstrate regulatory compliance — while prioritizing security — is of utmost importance to us at DFIN," said Dannie Combs, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, DFIN. "That philosophy guides everything we do."
Advanced Security Embedded at Every Level
DFIN's ActiveDisclosure is a powerful and secure SEC filing and financial reporting software tool with all the features needed to ensure compliance and take the complexities out of regulatory reporting, including quarterly, annual, transaction, beneficial ownership, and other filings. Embedded with advanced data security and privacy features, ActiveDisclosure streamlines financial and regulatory reporting — and meets all the necessary compliance elements to address SOC 2 Type II audits.
DFIN's Venue is a secure and intuitive virtual data room (VDR) platform, an online repository for sensitive document storage and distribution, designed to help accelerate deals. Trusted globally by Fortune 1000 companies, investment banks, private equity firms, startups, and government agencies to protect and share confidential information, Venue is optimized for security, productivity, and usability.
"These awards are a further validation of our efforts as a critical and trusted partner for financial services," said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets, DFIN. "We continue to deliver on our commitment to exceed client expectations and product innovation, prioritizing security across our ecosystem."
About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com. You can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.
