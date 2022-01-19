|
19.01.2022 15:11:16
DGAP-Adhoc: 2G Energy AG: Management Board increases sales forecast for 2022 to EUR 280 to 310 million (previously EUR 260 to 290 million)
|
Inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
Heek, January 19, 2022
The Executive Board justifies the increased sales expectation in particular with a very strong order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounting to EUR 52.1 million (previous year: EUR 36.8 million), as a result of which the order backlog at the beginning of the current year is above EUR 150 million according to preliminary figures (previous year: EUR 111.2 million).
|
