DGAP-Adhoc: 2G Energy AG: Management Board increases sales forecast for 2022 to EUR 280 to 310 million (previously EUR 260 to 290 million)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
2G Energy AG: Management Board increases sales forecast for 2022 to EUR 280 to 310 million (previously EUR 260 to 290 million)

Heek, January 19, 2022

2G Energy AG: Management Board increases sales forecast for 2022 to EUR 280 to 310 million (previously EUR 260 to 290 million)

2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the leading international manufacturers of gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plants, is raising its net sales forecast for the current fiscal year to EUR 280 to 310 million. Previously, sales revenues were expected to be in a range between EUR 260 to 290 million.

The Executive Board justifies the increased sales expectation in particular with a very strong order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounting to EUR 52.1 million (previous year: EUR 36.8 million), as a result of which the order backlog at the beginning of the current year is above EUR 150 million according to preliminary figures (previous year: EUR 111.2 million).


Contact:
2G Energy AG
Friedrich Pehle, CFO
Benzstr. 3, 48619 Heek
Tel: +49 (0) 2568 93 47 - 2636
Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47 - 15
E-Mail: ir@2-g.com
Web: www.2-g.com

