21.04.2022 13:50:08
DGAP-Adhoc: 2G Energy AG plans share split following a capital increase from company funds
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/AGM/EGM
Inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
2G Energy AG plans share split following a capital increase from company funds
The existing interests in the Company currently held by shareholders will not be altered in any way either by the increase in capital out of Company funds or by the share split. In the event that the proposed resolutions are approved by the annual general meeting and the amendments to the articles of association are entered in the Commercial Register, three new shares will automatically be issued for each existing share.
End of inside information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|2G Energy AG
|Benzstr. 3
|48619 Heek
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-15
|E-mail:
|service@2-g.de
|Internet:
|www.2-g.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HL8N9
|WKN:
|A0HL8N
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1332167
