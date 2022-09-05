DGAP-Adhoc: aap launches partnership with strategic investor from the Asian region and resolves on capital increase of around 10 %

DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

aap launches partnership with strategic investor from the Asian region and resolves on capital increase of around 10 %



05-Sep-2022 / 12:21 CET/CEST

The Management Board of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day, to increase the Company's share capital from Authorized Capital 2022/I. aap's share capital shall be increased from its current level of EUR 5,960,737.00 by EUR 596,073.00 to EUR 6,556,810.00 by issuing 596,073 new no-par bearer shares, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 in the share capital. The capital increase thus corresponds to just under 10 % of the present share capital.

The 596,073 new shares will be issued, excluding subscription rights, by way of a private placement against cash contributions at a price of EUR 1.99 per share. The new shares are entitled to participate in dividends as of January 1, 2022.

aap will thus receive funds of around EUR 1.2 million to strengthen its financial base.

The new shares will be subscribed by a strategic investor from the Asian region who already has business activities in the field of orthopedics. aap and the investor intend to explore various cooperation opportunities in the further course.

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution agents and as part of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at https://www.aap.de.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, beliefs and projections of the Management Board and currently available information. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.

Contact:

aap Implantate AG; Marek Hahn; Member of the Management Board, CFO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin

Tel.: +49/30/750 19 - 134; Fax.: +49/30/750 19 - 290; m.hahn@aap.de