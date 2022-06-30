DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Weaker Q2 expected and revised outlook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast

ad pepper media International N.V.: Weaker Q2 expected and revised outlook



30-Jun-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 30 June 2022

ad pepper Group, one of Europes leading performance marketing companies, publishes an update for the second quarter of 2022 and provides an initial outlook for the second half of the year.

With macroeconomic conditions having deteriorated in the second quarter, supply chain issues persisting and consumer confidence in the UK and the EU dipping further in the month of June, the Board of Directors believes that the Q2 2022 revenue forecast published on 22 April 2022 of EUR 6,300k to EUR 6,500k needs to be revised: in view of the current circumstances, management now expects Group revenue of around EUR 5,900k (Q2 2021: EUR 6,516k).

According to the Company, a quick recovery of the macroeconomic environment is not in sight. For the second half of the year, the management rather believes that the general conditions will be more difficult than initially assumed. As a result, Group revenue is expected to stay below the previous years levels in both the third and the fourth quarter.

The report for the second quarter of 2022 will be published on 25 August 2022.

