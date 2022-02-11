DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE expected to exceed guidance for sales and EBITDA due to strong final quarter of 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

adesso SE expected to exceed guidance for sales and EBITDA due to strong final quarter of 2021



11-Feb-2022 / 17:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Based on preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year, the adesso Group increased consolidated sales by 29 % year-on-year to approx. EUR 677 million (previous year: EUR 523.4 million). EBITDA in the amount of approx. EUR 102 million was achieved. This includes a one-off effect of around EUR 18 million from the sale of the e-Spirit Group in the first quarter of 2021. The operating result EBITDA (excluding the one-off effect) thus improved disproportionately by 39 % to EUR 84 million. The EBITDA margin (before one-off-effect) is calculated at 12.4 % and therefore stands at the upper end of the target corridor.

On this basis, the full year forecast for 2021 is expected to be exceeded. Previously, sales of more than EUR 630 million and EBITDA of more than EUR 95 million (including one-off effect) had been expected.

Despite the ongoing restrictions in the context of the Corona pandemic, business with IT services at almost all companies of the adesso Group was even stronger than originally expected, especially in the fourth quarter. This also applies in particular to the companies acquired in 2020 and during the year 2021, which contributed to the margin improvement. Together with significant license revenues in the year-end business with in|sure Ecosphere for the insurance industry, this led to a disproportionate increase in earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared with the final quarter of the previous year, EBITDA increased by 56%.

The estimation is based on the current knowledge gained from the preparation of the consolidated financial statements. Explanations of the key figures used are published on the company's website at www.adesso-group.de/en/apm/

Contact:Martin MöllmannManager Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de