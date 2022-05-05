|
05.05.2022 19:41:58
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE starts the 2022 financial year with a strong first quarter supported by one-off effects from company acquisitions / Full-year forecast positively confirmed
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
adesso SE starts the 2022 financial year with a strong first quarter supported by one-off effects from company acquisitions / Full-year forecast positively confirmed
After a first quarter that, as in the previous year, was once again characterised by one-off special effects, adesso SE is starting the 2022 financial year stronger than expected, according to preliminary figures. adesso SE was able to increase sales by 29 % to EUR 209.8 million (previous year: EUR 163.2 million) with continued high demand in the area of IT services, acquisitions made and initial licence revenues with in|sure Ecosphere. The expected decline in EBITDA due to the high one-off effect from the divested company in the first quarter of the previous year is, however, lower than originally planned at 22 % to EUR 27.9 million (previous year: EUR 35.8 million; previous year before one-off effect: EUR 18.8 million). In addition to the positive operating business development, this is due to an additional one-off effect on EBITDA of around EUR 4.5 million in connection with the acquisitions made in the first quarter of 2022. After adjustment for these one-off effects, the EBITDA margin was 11.1 % with an EBITDA increasing by 24 % compared to the first quarter of 2021. The reported preliminary result of the Group amounts to EUR 12.5 million (previous year: EUR 23.5 million, previous year before one-off effect: EUR 6.5 million). The reported earnings per share are calculated at EUR 1.92 (previous year: EUR 3.77). Adjusted for the one-off effects, this corresponds to an increase of 17 % from EUR 1.05 in the previous year to EUR 1.22 in the first quarter of 2022. The high positive one-off effect on EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 is offset by a slightly changed risk expectation with regard to the economic framework conditions for the rest of 2022. At this point in time, the Executive Board is sticking to the original full-year forecast for 2022 with regard to EBITDA of EUR 90 to 95 million, even though the higher EBITDA contribution in the first quarter has created a good starting position for opportunities for further business development over the year.
Explanations of the key figures used are published on the company's website at www.adesso-group.de/en/apm/. The complete interim announcement based on final figures will be published as scheduled on 16 May 2022 and will be available on the company's website at www.adesso-group.de/en/.
Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de
05-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 7000-7000
|Fax:
|+49 231 7000-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@adesso.de
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23Q5
|WKN:
|A0Z23Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1345347
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1345347 05-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu adesso AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu adesso AGmehr Analysen
|29.04.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.04.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.04.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.04.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|adesso AG
|169,60
|-4,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.