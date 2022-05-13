DGAP-Adhoc: Adjustment of guidance for fiscal 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Adjustment of guidance for fiscal 2022



13-May-2022 / 17:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





First Sensor AGPeter-Behrens-Str. 1512459 BerlinFirst Sensor-Aktie ISIN DE0007201907 WKN 720190Based on preliminary figures for the first half of the current fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021 - Sept. 30, 2022), the Management Board of First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") has determined that, from today's perspective, the achievement of the annual planning, in particular the planned EBIT margin of 5 to 7 percent, is not assured. The deviation in the first half of the year is mainly due to an increase in material costs and supply shortage.

For this reason, the Management Board is revising its guidance and plans to achieve an EBIT margin of -2 to +2 percent in fiscal 2022. Sales are expected to reach 105 to 115 million euros (previously: 110 to 120 million euros) due to changes in the sales structures.

About First Sensor AG

Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology and part of TE Connectivity. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial and Medical. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard WKN: 720190 ISIN DE0007201907 SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not represent any solicitation to purchase shares of First Sensor AG. Rather it is intended exclusively for information purposes with regard to possible future developments at the company.

All of the information herein has been prepared by First Sensor AG solely for use in this announcement. The information contained in this announcement has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The information contained in this announcement should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at that time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of the announcement. First Sensor AG may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this announcement, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes.

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the First Sensor AGs business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms anticipates, assumes, believes, can, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, should, projects, will, would or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realized. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of the First Sensor AGs strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of the First Sensor AGs products, technology changes and new products in the First Sensor AGs potential market and industry, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. While we always intend to express our best judgment when we make statements about what we believe will occur in the future, and although we base these statements on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those we thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and specifically decline, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.