10.03.2022 19:45:29
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group: Interim status of comprehensive review by KPMG Forensic
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
Luxembourg, March 10, 2022 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") announces that KPMG Forensic has provided the Company with an interim status of its comprehensive review of allegations of a short seller. The investigation is being continued.
KPMG is not able to refute the allegations made regarding the transactions with and influence on ADLER by alleged related parties due to currently available data.
The allegations regarding the recoverability of ADLER's residential portfolio have all been refuted. The allegations regarding the development portfolio have only been partially refuted to date. Value differences in the development portfolio are currently being jointly reviewed further.
KPMG's loan-to-value (LtV) calculations based on the balance sheet data published in the respective financial reports as of the respective end of quarter of the years 2019 and 2020 in accordance with the bond terms and conditions did not lead to the alleged exceeding of the LtV thresholds specified in the bond terms and conditions. These calculations are further refined based on several scenarios.
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 10 March 2022
ADLER Group S.A.
|Adler Group S.A.
