Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 19:46:41

DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Appointment CFO and no dividend proposal

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel/Dividend
Adler Group S.A.: Appointment CFO and no dividend proposal

29-Aug-2022 / 19:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

-----

Adler Group S.A.: Appointment CFO and no dividend proposal

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 29 August 2022:

The Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) today appointed Mr. Thomas Echelmeyer as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 September 2022. Mr. Echelmeyer previously held the position as interim CFO at Adler Group since 1 June 2022.

The Board of Directors will propose to the next Annual General Meeting or Extraordinary General Meeting to appoint Mr. Echelmeyer as an additional member to the Board of Directors.

For reasons of prudence, the Board of Directors has previously decided not to submit a dividend proposal to the shareholders of the Adler Group until an unqualified audit opinion has been issued and will therefore not make any forward-looking statement on the dividend until further notice.

 

Notifying Person:
Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel
+49 30 403 907 543

c.yorke@adler-group.com

 

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 29 August 2022

Adler Group S.A.
Board of Directors

 

29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1430463

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1430463  29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430463&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADLERmehr Nachrichten