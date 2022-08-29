|
29.08.2022 19:46:41
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Appointment CFO and no dividend proposal
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel/Dividend
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN
Adler Group S.A.: Appointment CFO and no dividend proposal
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 29 August 2022:
The Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) today appointed Mr. Thomas Echelmeyer as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 September 2022. Mr. Echelmeyer previously held the position as interim CFO at Adler Group since 1 June 2022.
The Board of Directors will propose to the next Annual General Meeting or Extraordinary General Meeting to appoint Mr. Echelmeyer as an additional member to the Board of Directors.
For reasons of prudence, the Board of Directors has previously decided not to submit a dividend proposal to the shareholders of the Adler Group until an unqualified audit opinion has been issued and will therefore not make any forward-looking statement on the dividend until further notice.
Notifying Person:
c.yorke@adler-group.com
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 29 August 2022
Adler Group S.A.
29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1430463
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1430463 29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
