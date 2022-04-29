DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

Adler Group S.A.: Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021



29-Apr-2022 / 21:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) ----- Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021 Adler Group S.A. today received notice from the auditor, KPMG Luxembourg Société anonyme, that as a result of the audit a disclaimer of opinion for the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021 will be issued. The auditor has not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these annual accounts. The company will publish its audited consolidated financial statements and its audited annual accounts 2021 on 30 April 2022 and therewith comply with the reporting obligations under the terms of its outstanding bonds. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 29 April 2022 Adler Group S.A. Board of Directors 29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

