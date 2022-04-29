|
29.04.2022 21:13:13
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
-----
Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021
Adler Group S.A. today received notice from the auditor, KPMG Luxembourg Société anonyme, that as a result of the audit a disclaimer of opinion for the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021 will be issued. The auditor has not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these annual accounts. The company will publish its audited consolidated financial statements and its audited annual accounts 2021 on 30 April 2022 and therewith comply with the reporting obligations under the terms of its outstanding bonds.
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 29 April 2022
Adler Group S.A.
Board of Directors
29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1340377
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1340377 29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
