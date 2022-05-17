|
17.05.2022 14:18:26
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statement
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statement
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 17 May 2022: ADLER Group S.A. (the Company) announces that KPMG Luxembourg Société coopérative (KPMG) has today informed the Company that KPMG is not available to audit the 2022 standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company.
The Company will initiate a selection process to appoint a new auditor for the Company.
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 17 May 2022
ADLER Group S.A.
1354679 17-May-2022 CET/CEST
