DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statement

KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statement

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 17 May 2022: ADLER Group S.A. (the Company) announces that KPMG Luxembourg Société coopérative (KPMG) has today informed the Company that KPMG is not available to audit the 2022 standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company.

The Company will initiate a selection process to appoint a new auditor for the Company.

 

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 17 May 2022

ADLER Group S.A.
Board of Directors

 

