DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion

Adler Group S.A.: Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion

Adler Group S.A.: Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion

Members of the Board of Directors collectively offer resignation after the issue of a disclaimer opinion

Due to the disclaimer of opinion by the auditor on the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts of Adler Group S.A., all members of the Board of Directors who held a mandate in 2021 offered their resignation with immediate effect.

For the continuity of the company the resignations of Thilo Schmid, Thomas Zinnöcker as well as of Co-CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin were only accepted with effect as of the date of the general meeting of the company on 29 June 2022.

The Board of Directors now consists of the chairman of the Board of Directors Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten, the CEO and Daily manager Thierry Beaudemoulin, Thilo Schmid and Thomas Zinnöcker. At the general meeting the board will then stand for re-election.

 

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 30 April 2022

Adler Group S.A.

Board of Directors

 

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
