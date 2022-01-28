|
28.01.2022 15:08:13
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Postponement of publication of audited financial statements due to ongoing forensic special investigation
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
-----
Postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements due to ongoing forensic special investigation
Today ADLER Group S.A. was informed by its statutory auditor KPMG Luxembourg that due to the ongoing forensic special investigation on the allegations made by Viceroy Research Report, which should be completed prior to the issuance of an audit opinion, that it is highly unlikely that the audit of the consolidated financial statements can be concluded timely enough to allow for a publication of the audited consolidated financial statements by 31 March 2022.
ADLER Group S.A. will inform the market of a new timeline as soon as possible.
Notifying Person:
Luxembourg, 28 January 2022
ADLER Group S.A.
28-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1274279
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1274279 28-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
