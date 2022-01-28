DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Postponement of publication of audited financial statements due to ongoing forensic special investigation

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Adler Group S.A.: Postponement of publication of audited financial statements due to ongoing forensic special investigation



28-Jan-2022 / 15:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

-----

Postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements due to ongoing forensic special investigation

Today ADLER Group S.A. was informed by its statutory auditor KPMG Luxembourg that due to the ongoing forensic special investigation on the allegations made by Viceroy Research Report, which should be completed prior to the issuance of an audit opinion, that it is highly unlikely that the audit of the consolidated financial statements can be concluded timely enough to allow for a publication of the audited consolidated financial statements by 31 March 2022.

ADLER Group S.A. will inform the market of a new timeline as soon as possible.

Notifying Person:

Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel

+49 30 403 907 543

c.yorke@adler-group.com

Luxembourg, 28 January 2022

ADLER Group S.A.

Board of Directors