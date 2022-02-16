|
16.02.2022 06:59:44
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten appointed as new member and chairman of the board of directors of ADLER Group S.A.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
-----
Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten is new chairman of the board of directors of ADLER Group S.A.
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 16 February 2022:
Today, the members of the board of directors of ADLER Group S.A. appointed with immediate effect Mr. Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten as new member of the board of directors and elected him as chairman of the board of directors.
The previous chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Dr. Peter Maser, was elected as deputy chairman.
Notifying Person:
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 16. February 2022
ADLER Group S.A.
16-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1280959
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1280959 16-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!