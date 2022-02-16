DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten appointed as new member and chairman of the board of directors of ADLER Group S.A.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Adler Group S.A.: Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten appointed as new member and chairman of the board of directors of ADLER Group S.A.



16-Feb-2022 / 06:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

-----

Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten is new chairman of the board of directors of ADLER Group S.A.

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 16 February 2022:

Today, the members of the board of directors of ADLER Group S.A. appointed with immediate effect Mr. Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten as new member of the board of directors and elected him as chairman of the board of directors.

The previous chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Dr. Peter Maser, was elected as deputy chairman.

Notifying Person:

Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel

+49 30 403 907 543

c.yorke@adler-group.com

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 16. February 2022

ADLER Group S.A.

Board of Directors