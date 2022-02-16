16.02.2022 06:59:44

DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten appointed as new member and chairman of the board of directors of ADLER Group S.A.

16-Feb-2022 / 06:59 CET/CEST
Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten is new chairman of the board of directors of ADLER Group S.A.

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 16 February 2022:

Today, the members of the board of directors of ADLER Group S.A. appointed with immediate effect Mr. Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten as new member of the board of directors and elected him as chairman of the board of directors.

The previous chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Dr. Peter Maser, was elected as deputy chairman.

Notifying Person:
Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel
+49 30 403 907 543
c.yorke@adler-group.com

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 16. February 2022

ADLER Group S.A.
Board of Directors

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1280959

 
