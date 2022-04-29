29.04.2022 23:13:52

DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous
ADLER Real Estate AG: Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021

29-Apr-2022 / 23:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

-----

Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021

Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft today received notice from the auditor, KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, that as a result of the audit a disclaimer of opinion for the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021 will be issued. The auditor has not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these annual accounts. The company will publish its audited consolidated financial statements and its audited annual accounts 2021 on 30 April 2022 and therewith comply with the reporting obligations under the terms of its outstanding bonds.

Berlin, 29 April 2022

Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Management Board

29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1340379

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1340379  29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340379&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

