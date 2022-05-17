DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statements

17.05.2022 14:56:18

ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statements

ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statements

KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statements

Berlin, 17 May 2022: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (Company) announces that KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (KPMG) has today informed the Company that KPMG is not available to audit the 2022 standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company.

The Company will initiate a selection process to appoint a new auditor for the Company.

