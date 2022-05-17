|
17.05.2022 14:56:18
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statements
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
-----
KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statements
Berlin, 17 May 2022: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (Company) announces that KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (KPMG) has today informed the Company that KPMG is not available to audit the 2022 standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company.
The Company will initiate a selection process to appoint a new auditor for the Company.
Berlin, 17 May 2022
ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
17-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Am Karlsbad 11
|10785 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 39 80 18 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 39 80 18 199
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
|Indices:
|GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1354713
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1354713 17-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!