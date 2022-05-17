DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statements

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statements



17-May-2022 / 14:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

-----

KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statements

Berlin, 17 May 2022: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (Company) announces that KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (KPMG) has today informed the Company that KPMG is not available to audit the 2022 standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company.

The Company will initiate a selection process to appoint a new auditor for the Company.

Berlin, 17 May 2022

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Management Board