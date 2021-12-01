|
01.12.2021 03:29:32
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER sells a c.7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V and grants tender commitment for all its remaining shares in BCP until 30 September 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
-----
ADLER Real Estate sells a c.7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V and grants tender commitment for all its remaining shares in BCP until 30 September 2022
Berlin, 1 December 2021:
Today Adler Real Estate AG ("Adler Real Estate") has sold an approx. 7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V. ("BCP") to a subsidiary of LEG IMMOBILIEN SE ("LEG") for a purchase price of EUR 75 million. The purchase price corresponds to the EPRA NAV per share as of September 30, 2021.
In addition, ADLER Real Estate has irrevocably undertaken vis-à-vis LEG to tender its remaining shares in BCP as part of a public tender offer by LEG for shares in BCP, provided that the price per share offered is not less than EUR 157.00 (EUR 765 million for the remaining ADLER stake) and that the (first) acceptance period ends no later than 30 September 2022. As consideration, LEG will immediately pay - in addition to the purchase price - a premium of EUR 7.5 million.
Berlin, 1 December 2021
ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
