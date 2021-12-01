01.12.2021 03:29:32

DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER sells a c.7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V and grants tender commitment for all its remaining shares in BCP until 30 September 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous
ADLER sells a c.7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V and grants tender commitment for all its remaining shares in BCP until 30 September 2022

01-Dec-2021 / 03:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

-----

ADLER Real Estate sells a c.7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V and grants tender commitment for all its remaining shares in BCP until 30 September 2022

Berlin, 1 December 2021:

Today Adler Real Estate AG ("Adler Real Estate") has sold an approx. 7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V. ("BCP") to a subsidiary of LEG IMMOBILIEN SE ("LEG") for a purchase price of EUR 75 million. The purchase price corresponds to the EPRA NAV per share as of September 30, 2021.

In addition, ADLER Real Estate has irrevocably undertaken vis-à-vis LEG to tender its remaining shares in BCP as part of a public tender offer by LEG for shares in BCP, provided that the price per share offered is not less than EUR 157.00 (EUR 765 million for the remaining ADLER stake) and that the (first) acceptance period ends no later than 30 September 2022. As consideration, LEG will immediately pay - in addition to the purchase price - a premium of EUR 7.5 million.

Notifying Person:
Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel
+49 30 403 907 543
c.yorke@adler-group.com

Berlin, 1 December 2021

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board

01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1253138

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1253138  01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253138&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

