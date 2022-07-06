|
06.07.2022 12:35:31
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Approval of public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. by German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Merger
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Approval of public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. by German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection
Munich, Germany, 6. July 2022.
Today, the German Federal Ministry for Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) has granted the foreign direct investment approval that was required for closing the public exchange offer made by ADTRAN Inc.s subsidiary, Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (Acorn HoldCo).
With the foreign direct investment approval by the BMWK, all offer conditions for Acorn HoldCos public exchange offer published on 12 November 2021 are fulfilled. The settlement of the exchange offer is expected by 15 July 2022, but at the latest on 18 July 2022. Acorn HoldCos shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer
Notifying person and contact for Investors:
Steven Williams
t: +49 89 890 66 59 18
Gareth Spence
Tel.: +44 1904 69 93 58
06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADVA Optical Networking SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 890 665 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 890 665 199
|E-mail:
|IRelation@advaoptical.com
|Internet:
|www.advaoptical.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005103006
|WKN:
|510300
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1392081
