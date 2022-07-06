Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.07.2022 12:35:31

DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Approval of public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. by German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Merger
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Approval of public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. by German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection

06-Jul-2022 / 12:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Approval of public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. by German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection

Munich, Germany, 6. July 2022.

Today, the German Federal Ministry for Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) has granted the foreign direct investment approval that was required for closing the public exchange offer made by ADTRAN Inc.s subsidiary, Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (Acorn HoldCo).

With the foreign direct investment approval by the BMWK, all offer conditions for Acorn HoldCos public exchange offer published on 12 November 2021 are fulfilled. The settlement of the exchange offer is expected by 15 July 2022, but at the latest on 18 July 2022. Acorn HoldCos shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer
To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of ADVA and the persons acting jointly with ADVA. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which ADVA and the persons acting jointly with ADVA have made to the best of their knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by ADVA or the persons acting jointly with ADVA . These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

 

Notifying person and contact for Investors:

Steven Williams

t: +49 89 890 66 59 18

investor-relations@adva.com


Contact for press:

Gareth Spence

Tel.: +44 1904 69 93 58

public-relations@adva.com

 

06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Phone: +49 89 890 665 0
Fax: +49 89 890 665 199
E-mail: IRelation@advaoptical.com
Internet: www.advaoptical.com
ISIN: DE0005103006
WKN: 510300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1392081

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1392081  06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1392081&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADVA SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADVA SEmehr Analysen

29.04.22 ADVA Buy Warburg Research
25.02.22 ADVA Buy Warburg Research
31.01.22 ADVA Buy Warburg Research
12.01.22 ADVA Buy Warburg Research
25.11.21 ADVA Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADVA SE 16,69 1,77% ADVA SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen