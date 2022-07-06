|
06.07.2022 18:37:26
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Changes in the Management Board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Merger/Personnel
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Changes in the Management Board
Munich, Germany, 6. July 2022.
In the context of the foreign direct investment approval the German Federal Ministry for Economics and Climate Protection today has granted for the public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (Acorn HoldCo), the supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA and the Supervisory Board) today devoted its attention to the future composition of ADVAs management board.
As previously communicated in the announcement of the business combination in August 2021, ADVAs CEO, Brian Protiva, will shortly transition into the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Acorn HoldCo, the future parent company of both Adtran, Inc. and ADVA. Therefore, Brian Protiva and the Supervisory Board today agreed, that Brian Protiva will resign as CEO and member of ADVAs management board after a transition period of several weeks.
Dr. Christoph Glingener, current CTO of ADVA, will take over the position of CEO in ADVA the day Brian Protiva leaves ADVAs management board. The Supervisory Board also agreed with Dr. Glingener today that he will at least for the time being not assume the role as CTO or any other function in Acorn HoldCo.
Notifying person and contact for Investors:
Steven Williams
t: +49 89 890 66 59 18
Contact for press:
Gareth Spence
Tel.: +44 1904 69 93 58
06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADVA Optical Networking SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 890 665 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 890 665 199
|E-mail:
|IRelation@advaoptical.com
|Internet:
|www.advaoptical.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005103006
|WKN:
|510300
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1392415
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1392415 06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
