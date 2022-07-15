|
15.07.2022 16:54:17
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022 below the previous year and analyst consensus
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022 below the previous year and analyst consensus
Munich, Germany. 15 July, 2022. During the preparation of the six-month report 2022 of ADVA Optical Networking SE (FSE: ADV), the preliminary financial results for the second quarter show deviations from both the year-ago quarter results and the available consensus of the financial analysts.
For this reason, ADVA Optical Networking SE is publishing the following preliminary financial results for the past second quarter of 2022:
The unexpected deviation in profitability from the current analyst consensus and year-ago quarter is primarily due to an unexpected customer request to postpone a delivery that occurred in the second quarter to a later time.
Due to the significant US Dollar appreciation and continued higher procurement costs than originally expected, the management board decided today to adjust the outlook for the full year 2022. It now expects revenues of between EUR 680 and EUR 730 million (prior: between EUR 650 and EUR 700 million) and a pro forma EBIT margin of between 5% and 9% (prior: between 6% and 10%).
This information is based on preliminary and unaudited group figures. The final results for the first half of 2022 will be published as planned on 28 July, 2022.
Disclaimer
Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
Notifying person and contact for Investors:
Steven Williams
t +49 89 890 66 59 18
Contact for press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 69 93 58
15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADVA Optical Networking SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 890 665 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 890 665 199
|E-mail:
|IRelation@advaoptical.com
|Internet:
|www.advaoptical.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005103006
|WKN:
|510300
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1399293
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1399293 15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
