DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Appointment of a further member of the Management Board

Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG: Appointment of a further member of the Management Board



28-Apr-2022

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt Scale, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) today appointed Robin Davids as an additional member of the company's Management Board. He takes the position of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

