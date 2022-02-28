|
28.02.2022 17:45:25
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 23-25 February 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 28 February 2022
Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 23 to 25 February 2022 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
28-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1290329
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1290329 28-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
