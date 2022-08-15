DGAP-Adhoc: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Notice of fine by BaFin in the total amount of approximately EUR 155,000

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Notice of fine by BaFin in the total amount of approximately EUR 155,000



Berlin, Germany, 15 August 2022 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("the Company") announces that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has informed the Company that it intends to impose fines in the total of approximately EUR 155,000 against the Company.



Subject of the fines are late and incomplete financial and half-yearly financial reports of the Company (violations against sections 114, 115 of the German Securities Trading Act WpHG). The Company has accepted the fines by way of a settlement. The company will be allowed to pay the fines in 30 monthly installments.

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Holding SE, Unter den Linden 10, 10117 Berlin

