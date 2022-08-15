Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 13:30:40

DGAP-Adhoc: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Notice of fine by BaFin in the total amount of approximately EUR 155,000

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Notice of fine by BaFin in the total amount of approximately EUR 155,000

15-Aug-2022 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, Germany, 15 August 2022 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("the Company") announces that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has informed the Company that it intends to impose fines in the total of approximately EUR 155,000 against the Company.

Subject of the fines are late and incomplete financial and half-yearly financial reports of the Company (violations against sections 114, 115 of the German Securities Trading Act WpHG). The Company has accepted the fines by way of a settlement. The company will be allowed to pay the fines in 30 monthly installments.
Contact:
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Holding SE, Unter den Linden 10, 10117 Berlin, Tel 0307700 140 449, Fax 030/700 140 150, email: info@aladdinid.com, www.aladdinid.com

15-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 700140449
E-mail: info@aladdinid.com
Internet: www.aladdinid.com
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
WKN: A12ULL
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1420467

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1420467  15-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

