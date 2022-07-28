DGAP-Adhoc: Allane SE: Forecast for group contract portfolio for 2022 probably not achievable

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 19:22:38

Pullach, 28 July 2022 - The Management Board of Allane SE today came to the conclusion that the expectation for the financial year 2022 communicated on 29 April 2022 of a group contract portfolio between 130,000 and 150,000 contracts (2021: 128,845 contracts) is probably not achievable.

For the current financial year, the Management Board expects the group's contract portfolio to be in a range between 110,000 and 130,000 contracts. However, the Management Board continues to expect for 2022 an EBT to be in the higher single-digit million euro and the groups operating sales to be in a range between 350 and 400 million euros.

The main reasons for the deviation from the forecast are the weaker than expected current business performance, due in particular to the fact that the recovery of the overall economic situation fell short of expectations considering the still ongoing COVID 19 situation, the supply restrictions for new cars due to the semiconductor shortage, and the potential impact of the Ukraine war on the automotive market. In this respect, the Management Board assumes that it will not be possible to make up for the negative development in the remaining financial year 2022.

