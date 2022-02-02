DGAP-Adhoc: Allane SE: Increased need for provisions for litigation and high uncertainty regarding EBT expectations for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

Allane SE: Increased need for provisions for litigation and high uncertainty regarding EBT expectations for fiscal year 2021



Pullach, February 2, 2022 - Based on a new assessment in the context of litigation against the Company, the Executive Board of Allane SE today came to the conclusion that the provisions recognized in this context for costs resulting from this litigation may increase further in a low single-digit million euro range and that this circumstance would have an impact on the earnings situation in fiscal year 2021. The exact amount of the increase in provisions cannot yet be estimated with sufficient certainty and depends in particular on the continuation of the litigation strategy pursued by the Executive Board, which is currently being evaluated.

The final determination of the provisions required as of December 31, 2021, and the audit of the financial statements for 2021 have not yet been completed at present. The Executive Board is therefore unable to make any reliable statement at this stage on the exact amount of EBT for 2021. However, it has today come to the conclusion that there is a high degree of uncertainty with regard to the EBT forecast for fiscal year 2021 communicated on March 24, 2021 and confirmed on December 8, 2021 within a range of between EUR 5.5 and 6.5 million. The uncertainties in the relevant provisions are currently in the low single-digit million euro range. According to the Company's current plans, the preliminary key financial figures for the financial year 2021 are to be published on March 23, 2022.