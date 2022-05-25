DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE places promissory note in the amount of 60 million euros

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Financing

Munich, May 25, 2022 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) has placed a promissory note in the amount of Euro 60 million with a term of 5 and 7 years as announced in the ad hoc announcement dated April 12, 2022. The placement was made with investors from among the Landesbanken, Sparkassen, Foerderbanken as well as Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken in Germany and Austria. With the promissory note, Allgeier is creating additional financial scope for further acquisitions and investments. The transaction was supported by the arrangers finpair GmbH and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg.



Contact:

Allgeier SE

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Dr. Christopher Große

Einsteinstr. 172

81677 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

E-mail: ir@allgeier.com

Web: www.allgeier.com



Allgeier SE is one of the leading technology companies for digital transformation: Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the fast-growing group guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of global corporations, high-performance medium-sized companies and public sector clients. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive Software & IT Services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to Business Efficiency Solutions to support the digitalization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners segments employ more than 2,900 salaried staff and over 700 freelance experts at a total of 42 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France and the Czech Republic, as well as in India, Vietnam and the USA. In fiscal year 2021, Allgeier generated revenues of EUR 403 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk® List 2021, Allgeier is one of the leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com 25-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

