DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE to continue significant revenue and earnings growth in 2022

- Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) achieves the planning underlying the 2022 guidance in the first quarter of 2022 with revenues of EUR 112.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 11.5 million.

Business performance of continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022

In the first quarter of 2022 (January 01, 2022 to March 31, 2022), the Allgeier Group generated revenue of EUR 112.1 million from continuing operations (previous year: EUR 94.6 million), corresponding to an increase of 18 percent compared with the same period of the previous year. Both Group segments contributed to the sales growth. Gross profit (defined as total operating performance less cost of sales and personnel expenses directly attributable to sales) amounted to EUR 37.2 million (previous year: EUR 29.1 million), 28 percent up on the prior-year figure. The gross margin thus increased to 33.0 percent (previous year: 30.7 percent). The Group increased adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that qualify as extraordinary or relating to other accounting periods) by 47 percent to EUR 11.3 million (previous year: EUR 7.7 million), corresponding to a margin of 10.0 percent (previous year: 8.1 percent). EBITDA grew to EUR 11.5 million (previous year: EUR 7.7 million), corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 49 percent and an EBITDA margin of 10.2 percent (previous year: 8.1 percent). EBIT amounted to EUR 5.0 million (previous year: EUR 3.6 million), corresponding to an increase of 39 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Key balance sheet data as of March 31, 2022

As of the balance sheet date March 31, 2022, consolidated equity amounted to EUR 166 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 163 million). The Allgeier Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 61 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 (December 31, 2021: EUR 69 million). Current and non-current financial liabilities decreased to EUR 132 million as of March 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021: EUR 138 million).

Confirmation of Guidance 2022

As of today, Allgeier SE confirms the guidance for the 2022 financial year published in the ad hoc announcement of December 17, 2021.

Notes

A voluntary interim information of Allgeier SE for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on May 13, 2022, and can then be viewed at www.allgeier.com.

Figures for periods after December 31, 2021, represent expectations of the Management Board based on assumptions and estimates. Future actual developments and future actual results may differ from these assumptions and estimates. Allgeier SE provides no guarantee and assumes no liability that future developments and future actual results will be consistent with the assumptions and estimates expressed in this ad hoc announcement.

This document contains supplementary financial measures - not precisely defined in relevant accounting frameworks - that are or may be so-called alternative performance measures. These supplementary financial measures may be of limited use as an analytical tool and should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks in assessing the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of Allgeier SE. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently and therefore they may not be comparable. For more information on the alternative performance measures used by Allgeier SE, please refer to the Annual Report 2020.

