DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces intention to acquire Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Letter of Intent

Allterco JSCo announces intention to acquire Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o.



08-Jun-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Allterco JSCo announces intention to acquire Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o.



Sofia / Munich, 8 June 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco / the Company), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces its intention to acquire 100% of the Slovenian IoT provider GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica (GOAP). The Company has addressed a letter of intent to the GOAP shareholders offering an indicative purchase price of approx. EUR 3.3 million payable in cash and shares of Allterco JSCo.

With the acquisition, Allterco intends to expand its technology portfolio and thus extend its product offering for both customers and professional users. As a result, Allterco will open up new market potential in attractive niches in the fields of automation.

GOAP is a Slovenian IoT company specializing in the provision of smart home solutions and intelligent buildings systems that became popular in the IoT market with its Qubino smart home solutions, including the smallest Z-Wave devices in the world. GOAP is also well known for its devices for automation of cruise ships providing solutions for some of the worlds biggest cruise lines.

The Company will officially disclose further information on the progress of the negotiations in compliance with the statutory requirements.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.



