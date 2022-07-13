|
13.07.2022 09:30:30
DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues H1 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues H1 2022
Sofia / Munich, 13 July 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 37.1%* year-on-year increase in IoT revenue from sales of devices and related services to BGN 35.9 million (EUR 18.3 million) in H1 2022, based on preliminary data. While the revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 37.5%, amounting to BGN 34.2 million (EUR 17.5 million), the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices increased by 28.3% to pre-pandemic levels of BGN 1.7 million (EUR 0.9 million), as the tracking devices market recovered post-pandemic.
With these revenues, Allterco JSCo exceeded budget and forecast for both Q2 2022 and H1 2022. Compared to Q1 2022 the growth rate of the Company is increasing, in line with the management expectations of an annual growth rate of 43% for 2022.
The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for H1 2022 within the statutory deadlines until 29 August 2022.
* he percentage shows only the year-on-year growth of revenue from IoT business and does not reflect the revenue from value added services in Asia in the amount of BGN 2.2 million (EUR 1.1 million) in the first half-year 2021 before the sale of the Asian telecommunication business later in the same.
** EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 13 July 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
Investor Relations Contact
13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1396683
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1396683 13-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues H1 2022 (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo veröffentlicht vorläufige Umsatzzahlen für H1 2022 (EQS Group)
|
05.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Allterco JSCo english (EQS Group)
|
05.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Allterco JSCo deutsch (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo schließt den Rückkauf eigener Aktien durch außerbörsliche Transaktionen erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo gibt Modalitäten und Bedingungen der Dividendenzahlung bekannt (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo announces method and terms of dividend payment (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo präzisiert Guidance 2022 und aktualisiert mittelfristige Wachstumsziele bis 2025 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allterco AD Registered Shs
|18,00
|0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Anleger in Verkauflaune -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befand sich deutlich im Minus. Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.