14.04.2022 10:00:17
DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues Q1 2022
Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues Q1 2022
Considering the seasonal fluctuations in sales, the reported results are in line with the expectations of the management and their planning for 2022 and are based on sales growth of the Company's current main product lines.
The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q1 2022 within the statutory deadlines until 30 May 2022.
EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 14 April 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
Investor Relations contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1327863
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allterco AD Registered Shs
|20,60
|2,49%