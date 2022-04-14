14.04.2022 10:00:17

DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues Q1 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues Q1 2022

14-Apr-2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo announces preliminary sales revenues Q1 2022

Sofia / Munich, 14 April 2022 - Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces a 26.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from sales of devices (including related services) to BGN 17.4 million (EUR 8.9 million) in Q1 2022, based on preliminary data. While the revenue from sales of Shelly-branded smart home devices increased by 25.1%, amounting to BGN 16.6 million (EUR 8.5 million), the revenue from sales of MyKi tracking devices decreased by 8.7% to BGN 447 thousand (EUR 229 thousand), showing trend of recovery mainly as a result of the phasing out the anti-pandemic measures taken by the governments of a number of countries where the devices are being sold.

Considering the seasonal fluctuations in sales, the reported results are in line with the expectations of the management and their planning for 2022 and are based on sales growth of the Company's current main product lines.

The Company will officially disclose consolidated financials for Q1 2022 within the statutory deadlines until 30 May 2022.

EUR/BGN exchange rate as of 14 April 2022 - EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Tel: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

14-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1327863

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1327863  14-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327863&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allterco AD Registered Shs 20,60 2,49% Allterco AD Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen