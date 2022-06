DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo provides American subsidiary Allterco Robotics U.S. with additional financing

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Financing

Allterco JSCo provides American subsidiary Allterco Robotics U.S. with additional financing



15-Jun-2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Sofia / Munich, 15 June 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco / the Company), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces the provision of additional financing (the financing) to its American subsidiary Allterco Robotics U.S. in the amount of USD 1.5 million. The Board of Directors has resolved to provide the financing partly as a capital increase against cash contribution in the amount of USD 0.5 million and partly as an additional cash contribution in the amount of USD 1.0 million, to be provided for a period of one year at an annual interest rate of 1.0%.

The financing will be used to expand the subsidiarys U.S. sales force and to cover temporary cash requirements and additional working capital for the development of the business in the North American market.

The capital increase is subject to registration procedure according to the local applicable law.



