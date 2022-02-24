DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Dividend proposal for financial year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Hamburg, February 24, 2022 - The German GAAP annual financial statements of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1), which have been prepared but have not yet been approved by the Supervisory Board show an annual balance sheet profit in the amount of EUR 1,060,000,000.00 (net loss for the year in the amount of EUR 30,910,004.19 plus EUR 10,769,844.09 profit carried forward from the previous financial year as well as EUR 1,080,140,160.10 withdrawals from capital surplus according to Section 272 para. 2 no. 4 German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch).



On February 24, 2022, the Management Board of alstria resolved to propose to the annual general meeting of alstria taking place on 10 June 2022 a dividend payment for the financial year 2021 of EUR 0.04 per share entitled to dividends (2020: EUR 0.53). Accordingly, the total planned dividend payout for 2021 amounts to approximately EUR 7.12 million (2020: EUR 94.23 million) which represents the minimum dividend under the German Stock Corporation Law (Aktiengesetz). In addition, EUR 1.052.878.680,12 as profit carried forward will be proposed to the annual general meeting.



The Company intends to review its capital structure with the aim of increasing its leverage, within the investment-grade boundaries. The proceeds of the increased leverage could be used for either investment (in the portfolio or in further external growth) or if none is available excess capital could be returned to the shareholders. Subject to the availability of funds and to a resolution at a further general meeting, the EUR 1,052,878,680.12 earmarked for allocation to profit carried forward could be distributed to shareholders.



Contact:

alstria office REIT-AG

Julius Stinauer

Teamleader IR/PR

Steinstr. 7

20095 Hamburg

+49 (0) 40 226 341 344

jstinauer@alstria.de

