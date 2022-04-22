|
22.04.2022 15:59:05
DGAP-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG increases sales forecast for the fiscal year 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Alzchem Group AG increases sales forecast for the fiscal year 2022
Trostberg, 22 April 2022 - Against the background of the current market developments, Alzchem Group AG is increasing its sales forecast for the fiscal year 2022. The company now expects to generate "strongly to particularly strongly increasing" consolidated sales of up to EUR 520 million (previously: up to EUR 480 million). The other forecasts for the fiscal year 2022 made in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 remain unchanged.
The increase in the forecast ceiling for consolidated sales is mainly the result of developments on the raw material and energy markets. Here the company is forced in almost all business areas to pass on the higher purchase prices to the market. By contrast, the company believes that the pure volume growth will develop in line with the previous forecast.
The successful passing on of the price increases will have no impact on the other forecast key figures. In particular, a potentially stronger growth in EBITDA is currently not expected due to the extremely volatile purchasing markets and the contract-related time lag in passing on the cost increases.
The possible further effects of the war in Ukraine and the strains on global supply chains are not included in the forecast and cannot be reliably foreseen by the company at present.
22-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1333427
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1333427 22-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.