22.04.2022 15:59:05

DGAP-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG increases sales forecast for the fiscal year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Alzchem Group AG increases sales forecast for the fiscal year 2022

22-Apr-2022 / 15:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alzchem Group AG increases sales forecast for the fiscal year 2022

Trostberg, 22 April 2022 - Against the background of the current market developments, Alzchem Group AG is increasing its sales forecast for the fiscal year 2022. The company now expects to generate "strongly to particularly strongly increasing" consolidated sales of up to EUR 520 million (previously: up to EUR 480 million). The other forecasts for the fiscal year 2022 made in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 remain unchanged.

The increase in the forecast ceiling for consolidated sales is mainly the result of developments on the raw material and energy markets. Here the company is forced in almost all business areas to pass on the higher purchase prices to the market. By contrast, the company believes that the pure volume growth will develop in line with the previous forecast.

The successful passing on of the price increases will have no impact on the other forecast key figures. In particular, a potentially stronger growth in EBITDA is currently not expected due to the extremely volatile purchasing markets and the contract-related time lag in passing on the cost increases.

The possible further effects of the war in Ukraine and the strains on global supply chains are not included in the forecast and cannot be reliably foreseen by the company at present.

22-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1333427

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1333427  22-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 20,00 -4,31% AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen