|
15.07.2019 23:33:38
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces successful placement of 84 million new shares from capital increase resulting in EUR 600.6 million in gross proceeds
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse
AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 84 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CAPITAL INCREASE RESULTING IN EUR 600.6 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 15 July 2019, 23:00 CET
Following an accelerated book building process on 15 July 2019, Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown" or the "Company") will increase the Company's total share capital from EUR 11,395,742.61 to EUR 12,235,742.61 through the issue of 84 million new shares (the "New Shares"). The offer price per New Share was fixed at EUR 7.15, resulting in EUR 600.6 million in gross proceeds. The New Shares were successfully placed by way of a private placement.
The New Shares were offered to institutional investors by means of a private placement outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers ("QIBs") within the meaning of and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act in compliance with any applicable securities laws. The Existing Shares and the New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase primarily to fund the Company's growth strategy.
About the Company
Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
Contact
Timothy Wright
T: +352 285 7741
Disclaimer
This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful, or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. Persons. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Aroundtown in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities of Aroundtown may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. Persons, absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of Aroundtown have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. This publication is not an extension of an offer in the United States for securities of Aroundtown. An offer for the sale of the New Shares is not being made within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons located or resident in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. Persons.
In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC as amended, including by Directive 2010/73/EU, and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU.
No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
This information contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current views and assumptions of the Aroundtown management, which were made to its best knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results of Aroundtown or the success of the housing industry to differ materially from the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in these forward-looking statements. In consideration of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, persons receiving these documents are advised not to unreasonably rely on these forward-looking statements. Aroundtown does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and to adjust them to any future results and developments.
Information to Distributors
Pursuant to EU product governance requirements, the shares have been subject to a product approval process, under which each distributor has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II. Any distributor subsequently offering the shares is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the New Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.
15-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|1, Avenue du Bois
|1251 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 285 7741
|E-mail:
|info@aroundtown.de
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|ISIN:
|LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
|WKN:
|A2DW8Z, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19LQR, A19QUX, A19Q3W, A19VK9, A19Z76, A19U7Q
|Indices:
|MDAX, STOXX Europe 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, GPR 250
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|841617
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
841617 15-Jul-2019 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aroundtown SAmehr Analysen
|08.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.19
|Aroundtown SA Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.19
|Aroundtown SA Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.07.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.06.19
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.19
|Aroundtown SA Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|05.06.19
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.06.19
|Aroundtown SA Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|23.04.19
|Aroundtown SA Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.04.19
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aroundtown SA
|7,55
|-0,42%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|flatex.at
|€ 9,90
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas fester -- ATX schließt kaum verändert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den Montagshandel kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Zum Wochenauftakt notierten die asiatischen Indizes in Grün. Vorsicht beherrschte den US-Handel.