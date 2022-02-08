DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results

asknet Solutions AG adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021



asknet Solutions AG adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021

Karlsruhe (Germany), February 8, 2022 - asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) is adjusting its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Based on preliminary figures, the company now expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at around EUR -3.4 million (2020: EUR -1.2 million). Originally, asknet Solutions AG had forecasted an EBIT around prior-year level. Reasons for the earnings adjustment are a weaker than expected performance in both business units in the second half of 2021 and higher extraordinary costs in relation to the capital increase. However, it should be taken into account that the EBIT 2020 was influenced by a positive special effect of around EUR 2.0 million.

The company will publish its annual report as scheduled on April 29, 2022.

