DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021

08.02.2022 15:08:54

08-Feb-2022 / 15:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Karlsruhe (Germany), February 8, 2022 - asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) is adjusting its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Based on preliminary figures, the company now expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at around EUR -3.4 million (2020: EUR -1.2 million). Originally, asknet Solutions AG had forecasted an EBIT around prior-year level. Reasons for the earnings adjustment are a weaker than expected performance in both business units in the second half of 2021 and higher extraordinary costs in relation to the capital increase. However, it should be taken into account that the EBIT 2020 was influenced by a positive special effect of around EUR 2.0 million.

The company will publish its annual report as scheduled on April 29, 2022.

Contact
Magda Gajny
+49(0)721/96458-6116
investors@asknet.com
https://asknet-solutions.com/

Language: English
Company: asknet Solutions AG
Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
E-mail: investors@asknet.com
Internet: asknet-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
WKN: A2E370
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
