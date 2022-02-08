|
08.02.2022 15:08:54
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
asknet Solutions AG adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021
Karlsruhe (Germany), February 8, 2022 - asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) is adjusting its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Based on preliminary figures, the company now expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at around EUR -3.4 million (2020: EUR -1.2 million). Originally, asknet Solutions AG had forecasted an EBIT around prior-year level. Reasons for the earnings adjustment are a weaker than expected performance in both business units in the second half of 2021 and higher extraordinary costs in relation to the capital increase. However, it should be taken into account that the EBIT 2020 was influenced by a positive special effect of around EUR 2.0 million.
The company will publish its annual report as scheduled on April 29, 2022.
Contact
08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|asknet Solutions AG
|Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
|E-mail:
|investors@asknet.com
|Internet:
|asknet-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E3707
|WKN:
|A2E370
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1278066
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1278066 08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
