DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Good Cause Capital becomes new majority shareholder

asknet Solutions AG: Good Cause Capital becomes new majority shareholder



24-Jan-2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST

Karlsruhe (Germany), January 24, 2022 - Today, asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) has been informed that Good Cause Capital S.A., Lausanne, Switzerland has acquired a majority stake of 72.98% of the shares in asknet Solutions AG from Two Partners Group LLC.

Sole shareholders of Good Cause Capital S.A. are Aston Fallen, former CEO and former member of the Supervisory Board of the company and Thomas Garrahan, also a former member of the Supervisory Board. Both shareholders of Good Cause Capital are currently acting as Managing Directors of the subsidiary asknet eCommerce Solutions GmbH. The new shareholders have informed the company that they have a clear commitment to leverage the expertise and experience of the asknet Team and further pursue the Three-Pillar strategy presented last year.

