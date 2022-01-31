|
DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann reaches order intake of 236 million in 2021 and expects significant revenue growth in 2022 with good prospects for acquisitions
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Beelen, 31 January 2022
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) grew order intake by 50% to 236 million in 2021. According to preliminary figures, revenues were 7% below the previous year at 161 million. The EBITDA margin is expected to have reached -1.8%, which is roughly at the level of the first nine months of 2021 and thus in line with the forecast.
At around 98 million, the E-mobility segment accounted for 61% of revenues in the past financial year. The segment's order intake reached 169 million and accounted for more than 70% of total order intake. Especially in the field of battery technology, Aumann was able to win several future-oriented orders in 2021. Total order backlog grew by more than 70% to around 176 million compared to the previous year.
In view of the good order situation, the company expects revenues to increase to over 200 million in 2022. Although the profitability of the order backlog is still partly affected by the challenging market environment of the last two years, management expects an EBITDA margin improvement to 4 to 5% in 2022. The company will therefore gradually return to profitability over the course of the current financial year and expand its capacities again.
With a liquidity position of over 100 million as at the end of the year, Aumann sees good prospects for acquisitions and is currently in discussions with a number of potential M&A targets. These include several North American and European companies that would allow Aumann to expand its geographical focus and technology portfolio. The revenue size of each potential acquisition is in the double-digit million range. While M&A activity is picking up after a challenging market period, the likelihood of successfully completing one or more acquisitions remains difficult to assess at this point.
The annual financial report 2021 will be published on 31 March 2022 on www.aumann.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7800
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7805
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
