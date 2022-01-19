DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG exceeds expectations for Q1 and increases full-year forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results

Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG exceeds expectations for Q1 and increases full-year forecast



19-Jan-2022 / 13:38 CET/CEST

Hamburg, January 19, 2022 - According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of 152 million in Q1 of fiscal year 2021/22 (previous year: 82 million).

As a result, the company is also increasing its forecast for the entire fiscal year 2021/22:

The Aurubis Group now expects an operating EBT between 400 million and 500 million for fiscal year 2021/22. The forecast range for operating EBT was previously between 320 million and 380 million.

The main reasons for the higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period included a very good operating performance in all plants, considerably higher revenues from sulfuric acid sales, and an improved metal gain with increased metal prices, especially for the industrial metals (copper, tin, nickel, zinc).

Furthermore, as of January 1, 2022, roughly 10 % higher treatment and refining charges for copper concentrates, a good ongoing level of refining charges for recycling materials, a significantly higher Aurubis copper premium, stronger demand for copper products, and substantially increased sulfuric acid prices will have a positive impact on the full-year result. Risks could arise from the influence of COVID-19 on the company's production and product sales, as well as from energy price developments.

IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in Q1 2021/22 amount to 405 million according to preliminary calculations (previous year: 226 million).

