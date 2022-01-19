|
19.01.2022 13:38:40
DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG exceeds expectations for Q1 and increases full-year forecast
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Aurubis AG exceeds expectations for Q1 and increases full-year forecast
As a result, the company is also increasing its forecast for the entire fiscal year 2021/22:
The main reasons for the higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period included a very good operating performance in all plants, considerably higher revenues from sulfuric acid sales, and an improved metal gain with increased metal prices, especially for the industrial metals (copper, tin, nickel, zinc).
Furthermore, as of January 1, 2022, roughly 10 % higher treatment and refining charges for copper concentrates, a good ongoing level of refining charges for recycling materials, a significantly higher Aurubis copper premium, stronger demand for copper products, and substantially increased sulfuric acid prices will have a positive impact on the full-year result. Risks could arise from the influence of COVID-19 on the company's production and product sales, as well as from energy price developments.
IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in Q1 2021/22 amount to 405 million according to preliminary calculations (previous year: 226 million).
19-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1270422
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1270422 19-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie)
|98,98
|-1,71%
